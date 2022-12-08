Township festival ushers in KZN festive season

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOME of the country’s finest musicians, mostly from KwaZulu-Natal, will perform at the INK Kasi Xperience as festive season fever grips the province.

The eighth edition of the festival is scheduled for the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on December 16, coinciding with South Africa celebrating the Day of Reconciliation.

The artists to perform include Babes Wodumo, Beast, Big Nuz, Blackie, DJ Sox, DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi, Junior De Rocka, man of the moment K.O, Ngizwe Mchunu, Professor, Stanky Deejay and Zakwe among others.

INK Kasi Xperience is held under the aegis of the Happy New Year in Kasi, presented by KAslam Events.

“As always, the lineup is rich with entertainment and vibes unmatched. This year, it promises to be even ‘badder’,” said Nhlanhla Ngwenya, one of the organisers.

Judging by previous attendances, the show is anticipated to be a crowd puller.

“The show up by people never disappoints. It’s always full,” Ngwenya said.

INK is abbreviation for Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu. Kasi is local colloquial for “township.”

The three are among the most prominent townships in the Greater Durban Metropolitan Municipality.

The venue for the INK Kasi Xperience – Princess Magogo – is located in KwaMashu.

Festivals are making a welcome return this festive season after the government prohibited their holding as part of COVID-19 lockdowns over the past couple of years.

– CAJ News