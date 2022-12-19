False prophets a global menace

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I AM shaken to the core and terrified to the spiritual bone marrow whenever I watch false prophets and fallacious teachers of the gospel hoodwink souls of Jehovah.

I never thought this would manifest in our lifetime.

The Lord Jesus Christ’s accurate prophecies about untrue prophets and fictitious pastors have become the order of the day in this religious world.

Real churches driven by the spirit of Jehovah God do not have many followers, whereas churches run by spurious pastors and deceptive prophets are always packed to capacity.

Firstly, let us define what a false prophet.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, a false prophet is a person who falsely claims the gift of prophecy or divine inspiration, or to speak for Jehovah God, or who makes such claims for evil ends.

In a wider sense, it is anyone who, without having it, claims a special connection to the deity and sets him or herself up as a source of spirituality, as an authority, preacher, or teacher.

Fake prophets and preachers have popped up everywhere in Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America as they fulfill assignments of their father – Lucifer.

The biggest challenge to the world is when a majority people, who when confronted with such socio-economic, political, cultural, medical or relationship crises without solutions, quickly turn to false prophets.

They are exposing themselves defencelessly in the face of marauding fraudulent pastors and so-called prophets.

These fake prophets usually have impressive credentials, but equally ferocious, predatory, dangerous and pitiless in their deceiving performances, which always see them pull the wool over the eyes of even those who ought to know better.

But our Lord Jesus Christ had already warned us.

Matthew 7:15 of the New Living Translation warns: “Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves.”

The NASB 1995 states: “Many false prophets will arise and will mislead many.”

Further, Jesus Christ gave us tips about how canny and skillful these fake prophets might be.

Matthew 24:24 of the Contemporary English Version declares: “False messiahs and false prophets will come and work great miracles and signs. They will even try to fool God’s chosen ones.”

WHAT ARE CHARACTERISTICS OF FALSE PROPHETS / PASTORS?

– False prophets make predictions that do not come true

– False Teachers are men-pleasers. They preach more to please the ear than to profit the heart:

– False prophets may have an unbiblical lifestyle

– False prophets are not aware that Jehovah’s work is always new and can never be old, and Jehovah does not repeat his work.

– False prophets and pastors always want to gain or benefit from their followers. They eye unsuspecting believers’ goods more than their good; and they mind more the serving of themselves, than the saving of unbelievers’ souls.

– False prophets and pastors always preach money because from time immemorial they have been great worshippers of the golden calf (Jeremiah. 6:13).

– False prophets / pastors use clever language and appearances to disguise themselves

– False prophets / pastors always strive to win people to their opinions by winning debates

– False prophets / pastors are usually driven by their own heads and hearts (own agenda)

WHAT JESUS WILL DO WITH FALSE PROPHETS

On Judgment Day, Jesus Christ, shall vehemently reject all your so-called ‘men of God’, pastors, prophets, fake church founders or gospel entrepreneurial owners, who did not do Jehovah’s will as they chase things of the flesh.

Matthew 7:21-23 English Standard Version insists: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika