Air Force rescues 7 Chinese kidnapped in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES have welcomed the rescue of seven Chinese that were kidnapped in northern Nigeria in June.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) rescued the individuals in Niger State, the largest in the West African country by size.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello commended the courage and effort of the NAF for the operation.

He specifically applauded Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, under whose command the NAF has continued to record successes in its operations nationwide.

“The (state) government will continue to collaborate with all security forces in the state in ensuring citizens are safe and secure,” Emmanuel Umar, Niger Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, said.

Africa’s biggest country by population of over 200 million people, is beset by violent crime.

Among these gangs are kidnap-for-ransom syndicates.

– CAJ News