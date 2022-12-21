Africa has great blockchain technology potential

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SOME 105 blockchain developers have graduated at the Africa Blockchain Centre (ABC).

The graduates from Benin, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia after completing a Blockchain Programming training course, which took six months.

ABC is a Kenyan Web 3.0 company launched in September 2021 with a mission to propel Africa into the adoption of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies,

Jefferson Mkungusi, the ABC Chief Executive Officer, believes that Africa has great untapped potential when it comes to web3 development.

“The youth that we have trained will be able to build innovative solutions that will enable Africa to leapfrog to a new era,” he said.

“The potential that blockchain has in solving some of the challenges that are facing Africa is massive, and we have not even scratched the surface,” Mkungusi said.

ABC aims to train 10 000 blockchain programmers, power 25 000 business leaders and executives on blockchain readiness, incubate 50 blockchain startups and launch robust solutions for the market in the next five years.

As the demand for blockchain solutions increases, the global blockchain industry has a shortfall of skilled candidates.

A recent study by LinkedIn Corp. and OKX using data collected from 180 countries between January 2019 and June 2022 revealed an imbalance in the supply and demand of talent in the global blockchain field, with qualified candidates in short supply.

Data from the report shows that the number of LinkedIn members working in the blockchain space has grown by 76 percent year on year through June, but the countries that produce the most blockchain professionals are experiencing a decline in talent growth.

“There is not enough talent because of how novel the technology is,” Mkungusi explained.

