Festive greetings from CAJ News Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Centre for African Journalists (CAJ) News Africa, the continent’s leading news agency, has praised its business partners for the support during the year.

The public relations (PR) firms, media buying, technology, municipalities, government departments, travel & tourism and embassies showed resilience during a challenging 2022.

“As we kiss goodbye to the year 2022, we shall never forget the hardships it brought to various businesses,” said CAJ News Africa chief executive, Savious-Parker Kwinika.

“Among those challenges and crises comprise global economic volatilities, effects of the deadly COVID-19, rising costs of doing business, lack of advertisements due to economic fatigue by companies, no news sales due to newspapers / online publications cutting content costs as well as general Russo-Ukrainian conflict,” Kwinika said.

Many companies, locally, regionally and internationally took long to adjust to the new ways of doing business due to the effects of COVID-19.

“Some companies closed down for good, others suspended their operations while some emerged during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kwinika said.

“We thank Jehovah for not shutting down our operations – thanks to our partner companies that supported us from January-to-December,” he added.

He also thanked all CAJ News Africa editors, journalists, correspondents, freelancers, marketing and sales teams for the job well done.

Kwinika professed hope in the forthcoming year saying the future looked very bright.

“I have no doubt that the new year – 2023 will bring with it successes, joy, peace and business growth,” Kwinika said.

“I’m saying this with confidence because we are seeing new companies emerging, new startups being created while existing companies are rolling back to full operation.”

CAJ News Africa is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. It boasts a network of bureaus and reporters around the continent, as well as special correspondents outside the continent.

– CAJ News