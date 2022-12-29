Dstv premiership returns to action

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup 2022 has come and gone, but now is the time to return to the local Dstv premiership.

The highly anticipated domestic league kicks-off on Friday with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns hosting rejuvenated Orlando Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the capital, Pretoria.

The match comes at a time newly elevated head coach Rhulani Mokwena is making changes to Sundowns’ technical department with a view to bolster the club’s dominance in the local football arena.

Masandawana, who currently lead the 16-team log table with 28 points from 12 matches played prior to the FIFA World Cup hope to continue with their fine tale.

Elsewhere, 13th placed Cape Town City FC host Royal AmaZulu in a match likely to go either way.

Roya AM are in 9th position with 16 points from 12 outings.

Vastly improved Stellenbosch entertain visiting Chippa United while Maritzburg Utd and TS Galaxy battle it out in another exciting encounter with SuperSport hosting Marumo Gallants FC at the capital.

The Dstv premiership games continue to be played on Saturday with Golden Arrows hosting Kaizer Chiefs while Richards Bay lock horns with Swallows.

To round the year’s Dstv premiership calendar before entering the new year – 2023, Sekhukhune United will fight for survival in an encounter against AmaZulu at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Sekhukhune United are placed 15th while AmaZulu are 7th position.

See full DSTV premiership fixture below:

FRIDAY, 30 December

– Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

– Cape Town City FC vs Royal AM, Stellenbosch

– Stellenbosch vs Chippa United

– Maritzburg Utd vs TS Galaxy

– SuperSport vs Marumo Gallants FC

SATURDAY, 31 December

– Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

– Richards Bay vs Swallows

– Sekhukhune United vs AmaZulu

– CAJ News