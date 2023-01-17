South Coast tourism app revamped

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WITH the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province and a wealth of unique nature-based activities, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, South Africa.

Planning everything from accommodation to family-friendly outdoor activities has never been easier, thanks to the newly-revamped KZN South Coast app.

The “Explore KZN South Coast” app is free on the Google Play or Apple app store.

Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said the re-launched app would better assist holidaymakers planning a trip to explore the region.

“We’re so fortunate that KZN South Coast enjoys a year-round subtropical climate, boasts world-famous dive sites, Blue Flag beaches, and great hiking trails, making it an incredibly popular tourism destination,” she said.

The platform features interactive digital Visitor Information Centre (VIC), Google maps connectivity, an updated events calendar, scenic routes, extensive tour information and outdoor adventures found along the “Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom.”

“And, because the app is connected to our destination website, you never miss out, no matter what device you are using. Plus, it’s completely free for all users,” Mangcu explained.

The region boasts Blue Flag Beach offerings, top fishing spots, charter boats, microlight tours, cultural excursions, hinterland tours, hiking and biking trails as well as extreme adventures.

There also 11 golf courses, two world-renowned dive sites, nature reserves, lagoons and waterfalls.

Alongside the many benefits for local residents and holidaymakers, the “Explore KZN South Coast” app also provides tourism establishments with a far-reaching marketing platform.

– CAJ News