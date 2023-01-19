Airlink ranked SA’s most punctual airline

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AIRLINK is the most punctual South African air carrier at local airports.

This is according to statistics by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

Airlink achieved a 95,52 percent average on-time performance for 2022 across all the ACSA airports.

These include Bloemfontein, Cape Town, East London, George, Gqeberha, Kimberley, OR Tambo and Upington airports.

“It’s not the first time we’ve done it,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

“Three years in a row and for about five years before that and we were close second in that point and time,” Foster said.

Airlink operates 220 flights per day, 75 000 flights per annum, operated through 45 destinations in 13 African countries.

It offers 56 route to the south region as well.

It is hence no mean achievement to be rated the most punctual locally.

“It’s not a flash in a pan as I indicated,” Foster said.

He said the achievement comes with the passion, determination and enormous effort of all 2 000 Airlink employees.

Airlink is a privately-owned, premium, full-service regional airline serving a comprehensive network of destinations throughout Southern Africa African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.

It operates under its 4Z flight code.

