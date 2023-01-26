SAA outlines expansion plans

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Airways (SAA) aims to expand locally and into the continent.

On the local front, the airline announced plans to increase flights to the coastal cities of Cape Town and Durban.

Internationally, SAA plans to expand or introduce flights to Accra (Ghana) Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Harare and Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Lagos (Nigeria), Lusaka (Zambia), Windhoek (Namibia) as well as the island nation of Mauritius.

“Other destinations will be added at a later stage,” SAA stated.

The airline is meanwhile offering specials for February, dubbed the Month of Love.

To celebrate the month, SAA is offering up to 20 percent discounts off Business or Economy class to Durban (from R881/US$51,46), Mauritius (R9 279), Victoria Falls (R4 500) and Windhoek (R4 503).

Flights are from the Oliver Reginald (OR) Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

SAA re-launched in 2021 after financial problems and the COVID-19 grounded it.

– CAJ News