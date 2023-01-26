Zimbabwe’s hospitality body targets industry recovery

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE new Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) chairperson for Matabeleland North, Chiku Mulinde, said his administration would prioritise implementation of national tourism policies and coming up with sustainable solutions.

This is in line with the government’s National Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy.

Mulinde, the General Manager of the Elephant Hills Hotel, takes over from Anald Musonza who had been chair since 2020.

“My focus will be on leading the post recovery strategy for the destination as we try and reposition the industry,” he said in his acceptance message.

Mulinde, formerly the HZ chair of the Beitbridge chapter, assumes the reigns as the tourism sector recovers from the impact of the COVID-19.

Musonza was HAZ regional chair for more than one year because there were no elections during the lockdown period.

He acknowledged the period was strenuous.

“It’s been the highlight of my career especially now that we have navigated the COVID-19 era,” Musonza said.

“It needed patience, sometimes huge amount of negotiation skills and the ability to bring the public and the private sector to the same table.”

Musonza added, “I hope I represented our industry the best way I knew and could.”

In existence for 71 years, HAZ is the trade association that represents and promotes the interests of owners and operators of hotels, restaurants, clubs and related establishments throughout Zimbabwe.

The Matabeleland North chapter covers Binga, Hwange and Victoria Falls

Farai Chimba is the HAZ national president.

– CAJ News