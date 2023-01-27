Mixed recovery fortunes for Western Cape airports

fro DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Western Cape is basking on the glory of a successful year for aviation recovery in the province.

Building on the positive recovery from last year, the province is looking forward to aviation growth in 2023.

The domestic passenger recovery at the Cape Town International Airport remained stable through the festive season.

Despite a slight recovery drop month-on-month to 72 percent in December, compared to the same period in 2019, the terminal recorded a year-high of 570 000 two-way passengers for the month.

For the full year (January to December 2022), the domestic terminal processed 5,96 million two-way passengers, which equates to a recovery of 71 percent when compared to 2019.

Passenger performance at the international terminal saw a record recovery of 96 percent in December 2022 compared to December 2019, with 270 000 two-way passengers passing through the terminal.

George Airport’s passenger recovery nonetheless dropped to 65 percent in December when compared to the same period in 2019.

This can be attributed to constrained capacity, with airlines not able to ramp up frequencies in December and higher airfares due to the supply shortage in flights.

Despite the drop in recovery, the airport still recorded over 63 000 two-way passengers for December.

– CAJ News