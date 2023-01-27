Zimbabwe defies sanctions, boosts food security

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE has become self-sufficient and overcame economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies following the land reform programme, it has emerged.

He was addressing the Dakar II Africa Food Summit in Senegal, under the theme: “Feed Africa: Food for Sovereignty & Resilience.”

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed Zimbabwean food security “village” approach, which had won admiration of global leaders at the conference.

“In Zimbabwe, we have adopted basic philosophy, which is village philosophy,” he said.

“We say a country must be ruled by people of that country. A country must be developed by the people of that country.”

“A country must eat what it kills – that is village wisdom,” Mnangagwa said to the applause of the global leaders and agriculture experts.

He noted Zimbabwe’s food insecurity was not a result of policies but climate change.

Mnangagwa’s government has since his rise to power in 2017 built a dam in every province of the country.

This includes one of the longest outstanding water bodies in the country’s history, the long awaited 98 million cubic metre Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which its water piping to the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

The largest dam in Matabeleland region is 70 percent complete.

Zimbabwe has been under sanctions from the early 2000s after it seized land from colonial settlers.

