Discovery Bank app geared for flight bookings

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – DISCOVERY Bank clients can now find and book discounted flights directly in the bank’s app.

This applies to domestic and international flights, following the significant enhancement to the bank’s Vitality Travel offering.

Hylton Kallner, Chief Executive Officer of the Discovery Bank, said, “In essence, you can now find and book flights in minutes – turning travel planning into a smooth and simply brilliant experience – one that I would argue is the best available in speed, choice, and value.”

“The app also seamlessly incorporates all of the discounts and rewards which our clients receive when they fly on our partner airlines, making it the most affordable way to book flights.”

With a renewed appetite for travelling, global spend has increased to pre-pandemic levels.

Over December, Discovery clients, booking on the Vitality Travel platform, filled over 67 000 flights across 70 flight routes in South Africa, and over 12 000 flights across 700 flight routes around the world.

For these travellers, flights came at a R73 million discount, which is an average saving of over R800 on every flight booking.

The Vitality Travel Platform, rated a first-of-its-kind travel platform that offers flights, accommodation, and car hire bookings at great discounts in one place, has been extremely successful and Vitality clients have booked 430 000 flights with a retail value of over R1,1 billion since the launch of the web platform 11 months ago.

“Since the start, we envisioned a single travel platform that is fully integrated with the Discovery Bank app, and we have now introduced the first phase with in-app local and international flight bookings,” Kallner stated.

The executive said booking flights from the Discovery Bank app also offers a new feature of immediate credit limit increases for greater convenience when paying.

“It truly adds another layer of convenience and benefits to the Discovery Bank app and elevates it as a mobile-first experience across banking, saving, travelling, and paying for health and other lifestyle services.”

Discovery Bank clients get between 10 percent and 75 percent upfront discount on local flights, as well as on British Airways, Emirates and Qantas flights by booking on Vitality Travel.

– CAJ News