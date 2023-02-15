Death toll in Mozambique floods rising

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE death toll in the ongoing inclement weather pummeling Mozambique since early February has increased to nine.

This brings to 93 the number of people killed since October 2022 when the rainy/cyclonic season began.

Widespread flooding has affected a total of 89 029 people (or 16 304 families) and caused 101 injuries across Mozambique.

Some 3 318 houses have been partially destroyed, at least 1 180 totally destroyed and no less than 11 493 flooded.

Some 13 accommodation centres have been established to host the displaced.

The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed the toll as well as widespread damages to public infrastructure and service.

This includes damage to 328 schools, 18 health units, 36 power poles and 3 489 km of roads.

A total of 13 568 hectares of cultivable land have been affected.

The capital, Maputo city, and Maputo province are the worst impacted.

National authorities, with humanitarian partners, are leading preliminary assessments of needs and damages, as well as initial multi-sectoral emergency response activities amid the serious concerns about the impact of the rain and further water release from dams on highly vulnerable people and the limited resources available to respond to the unfolding needs.

Between February 7 and 11, heavy rains reaching up to 100mm in 24 hours hit the southern region of Mozambique.

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has warned that heavy rains and strong winds will continue to hit the vulnerable Southern African country, possibly for the next ten days.

Authorities estimate that a total of 53 000 people could be affected.

“Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation and mobilizing to support government-led efforts,” stated an OCHA spokesperson.

Mozambique suffers flooding at this time of the year.

Current flooding could worsen a cholera outbreak that had claimed 14 lives as of mid-January.

– CAJ News