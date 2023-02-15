Zimbabwe to host Transform Africa Summit

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE has been confirmed as the host of the sixth Transform Africa Summit (TAS), scheduled for the end of April.

The Southern African nation was selected against bids from the other 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.

Zimbabwe will host the event at Victoria Falls from April 26 to 28.

The TAS will be held outside Rwanda for the first time.

“We are pleased to have our active member country Zimbabwe hosting us in the city of Victoria Falls,” said Lacina Koné, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Africa.

He said the TAS 2023 will once again underline the commitment of African governments towards accelerating the continent’s digital agenda.

“2023 is a landmark year for Africa’s digital transformation,” Koné said.

TAS is the leading Africa tech and digital event.

It gathers over 5 000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

Heads of states, who constitute Smart Africa’s board, ministers, international industry leaders and key players in the ICT will attend the three- day event aimed at making core decisions for Africa’s socio economic development through ICT.

“Connect, Transform and Innovate” is the theme of this edition.

President Emmerson Mngangagwa of Zimbabwe will open the summit.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who chairs the Smart Africa Board, who will convene a board meeting at the summit.

– CAJ News