Ericsson and Tigo roll out 5G in Tanzania

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – TIGO Tanzania mobile network and Ericsson have entered a partnership to launch a fifth-generation (5G) and to fully modernise and expand the 4G network across the country.

The 5G network is now launched in the commercial economic hub Dar Es Salaam, capital city Dodoma and tourism hub island of Zanzibar.

This service will be gradually rolled out across the country at strategic locations.

Ericsson is currently upgrading Tigo Tanzania’s existing 4G network with Radio Access Network (RAN) products and microwave solutions (MINI-LINK 6000).

Leveraging the latest energy-efficient products from the 5G Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Tigo’s network is being expanded and upgraded to increase network capacity, providing the benefits of a fast and reliable connection.

Ericsson will also optimise Tigo Tanzania’s network by deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Cognitive Software to align network performance with strategic objectives.

Ericsson will optimize the network by applying AI-powered technologies, evaluate future network demands through active monitoring and predictive forecasting and meet increasingly critical performance demands while improving the user experience.

“We have witnessed outstanding progress so far,” said Kamal Okba, Chief Executive Officer at Tigo Tanzania.

“The performance of the network has been elevated, and the customer experience has been greatly enhanced by the modernisation and expansion of the existing 4G network and the launch of 5G in Dar Es Salaam, Dodoma and Zanzibar,” Okba said.

The 5G rollout is milestone for the nation and the continent where we Tigo has committed to grow and expand its reach in collaboration Ericsson.

Nora Wahby, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Morocco and West Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, welcomed the expansion of relations with Tigo.

“The use of all key advantages of leadership in new technologies from Ericsson will further expand the benefits of mobile technology to individuals and businesses alike, ushering a new era of connectivity in the country,” Wahby added.

– CAJ News