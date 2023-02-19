Mauritius on the alert after legionnaire’s disease detection

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES in Mauritius are on high alert after the detection of legionnaire’s disease at a local hotel.

It emerged an unspecified number of guests who visited Mauritius in 2022 were diagnosed of legionnaire’s disease on their return home.

Local authorities were made aware last week.

Tests have immediately been carried out in the relevant hotels and the results were positive only at Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort.

“Prompt corrective measures have been taken by the hotel under the supervision of the health authorities,” the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) assured.

The agency stated that experts have been called in to assist the relevant authorities and hotels to validate and enhance the protocols developed.

“The Ministry of Tourism and its agencies, the Tourism Authority and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, as well as the health authorities are on standby and are closely monitoring the situation.”

MTPA advised that legionnaire’s disease is caused by bacteria found in fresh water and contamination occurs via inhalation from water systems.

“There is no human-to-human contamination,” the agency stated.

Legionnaire’s disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria

Adults over the age of 50 and people with weak immune systems, chronic lung disease or heavy tobacco use are most at risk.

– CAJ News