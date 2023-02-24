Tech a great tool to improve wildlife conservation

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is facing the seemingly insurmountable twin problems of poaching and habitat loss.

Thanks to technology and smartphones, the public can take a stand, help to better care for and protect South Africa’s wildlife.

Petal Search, the mobile search engine by Huawei, is hailed as central to this fight.

Petal Search can be used to find information on how to help put pressure on the government to improve regulations for the protection of wildlife.

There are numerous podcasts to listen to, YouTube channels to subscribe to and free online publications to read that focus on this content.

“All of these can be easily found using Petal Search,” according to Huawei Mobile Services.

Citizen science and data collection are possible through smartphones.

Apps can be used to participate in wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts by submitting information about animal sightings and behaviour.

This can be expanded to include environmental data such as temperature and precipitation which researchers and conservation organisations can use to gain a better understanding of wildlife populations and their habitats.

There is also the opportunity of using smartphones for eco-tourism.

Apps can provide information about sustainable wildlife watching opportunities, encourage tourists to support conservation efforts by choosing wildlife-friendly tours and destinations.

Huawei Mobile Services notes with majority of people on social media, users can leverage various platforms to raise awareness about conservation issues and the importance of protecting wildlife.

“Finally, technology can help us report wildlife crimes and poaching,” the firm stated.

This can improve enforcement efforts and lead to greater accountability for perpetrators of illegal activities that harm wildlife.

“Through our smartphones, we can play a significant role in supporting wildlife conservation efforts,” Huawei added.

“Technology makes it possible to connect people with information and resources, enabling data collection and analysis and increasing public awareness and engagement.”

On March 3, South Africa will join the rest of the globe in commemorating World Wildlife Day.

The Kruger National Park, Madikwe Game Reserve and the Pilanesberg National Park are some of the fascinating places local and international tourists can visit to see a wide range animal species, including those that are endangered.

– CAJ News