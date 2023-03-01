Huawei ranked strongest telecoms infrastructure brand

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Chinese multinational technology corporation, Huawei, is ranked the most valuable and strongest telecoms infrastructure brand, in spite of sanctions by the United States and global semiconductor crisis.

This is according to ratings by brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.

The world’s top 150 most valuable and strongest brands in the telecoms industry are included in the annual Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2023 ranking.

Huawei (brand value down 38 percent to US$44,3 billion) continues its dominance at the top of the ranking. It has lost significant brand value in connection to US sanctions, due to political and regulatory confrontations, that have caused a contraction in the geographies where it can operate. It has also suffered in relation to a global semiconductor shortage and a slump in demand for smartphones.

Although it is losing brand value, the brand is still the strongest telecoms infrastructure brand with a Brand Strength Index Score of 79.9 out of 100 with a corresponding AAA- rating.

Meanwhile, Verizon remains the world’s most valuable telecoms brand for the fourth consecutive year despite a 3 percent year-on-year reduction taking its brand value to $67,4 billion.

Deutsche Telekom (brand value up 5 percent to $62,9 billion) is second.

Etisalat by e& (brand value up 4 percent to $10,5 billion) is third.

Kenyan telecoms brand, Safaricom (brand value up 3 percent to $709 million) is perceived to be the world’s most sustainable telecoms brand, with a Sustainability Perception Score of 6.46 out of 10.

