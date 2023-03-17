Flights expected to operate despite SA shutdown

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African airports will operate as normal despite the shutdown planned by an opposition for Monday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is planning the protests, against economic problems, power crisis and the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa.

Some trade unions and civil society organisations have pledged to join the action.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) noted indications by the organisers of the shutdown are that the action would affect all services, businesses and public facilities, however ACSA insisted it has contingency plans in place to mitigate any disruptions as a result of the protests.

“The legislative instruments are in place and will be exercised to ensure members of that public are safe at the airports which have designated areas for peaceful protest,” ACSA stated.

“All nine airports across ACSA’s national network will continue to operate as normal and there is currently no indication that flights or other services will be disrupted by the proposed national shutdown.”

ACSA stated the security cluster comprising all national security agencies and the ACSA Security and OperationsManagement team, had met and all contingency plans are in place to ensure continued operations at all airports.

“All agencies are on high alert and patrols will be in place to protect the national key points,” ACSA assured.

The agency assured travellers that flights or travel arrangements remain unchanged.

– CAJ News