Momentous week for SA turns volatile

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DURING a momentous week for South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reminded that the hard-won right to protest should not infringe on the rights of other members of the public.

On Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the country’s third largest opposition, staged a shutdown demanding the resignation of Ramaphosa.

Law enforcement officers arrested 87 protestors across the country for public violence related offences.

At least 24 300 tyres were confiscated. These were allegedly placed for acts of criminality.

The volatile country is to mark Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

The latter marks the killing of 69 protestors by apartheid police in Sharpeville on March 21, 1960.

Ramaphosa pointed out the country’s constitution pledged to “respect, protect, promote and fulfil” all the freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights.

“Therefore, just as the state has a duty to uphold the right to peaceful protest, it has a responsibility to prevent any attempt to violate any of the other rights in the Constitution,” Ramaphosa stated.

He stated in his weekly letter, made available on Monday.

Ramaphosa said the rights enshrined in the constitution could not be taken for granted.

“Too many lives have been lost and too many people have suffered so that we may all be protected by a Bill of Rights that applies to all laws and that is the cornerstone of our democracy,” Ramaphosa said adding that a century after the first bill of rights was adopted in this country, arguing every person in South Africa should enjoy those freedoms.

“As this government, we will not allow anyone or any group to take these freedoms away from them,” he added.

Ramaphosa is facing pressure to resign amid corruption allegations and economic crises.

– CAJ News