Curfew imposed after Nigeria scholars kidnapped

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A NIGERIAN state synonymous with abductions and banditry has implemented a curfew after the recent kidnapping of eight students.

The curfew is with immediate effect in Kaduna State following the abduction of the pupils from Awon Government Secondary School in Kachia local government area.

The curfew is being implemented in place from 7pm to 7am.

“The Government advises residents of the community to comply with the curfew and maintain orderly conduct as security agencies continue to work in the affected areas,” said Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

The state government has verified that the students were not kidnapped within the school premises but on their way home from school, when they came in contact with the bandits, who had abducted other residents.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the abduction as unfortunate, and has received assurances of efforts being exploited to rescue the eight students and other kidnapped citizens.

Kaduna has meanwhile relaxed a 24-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa area of Chikun local government area.

Kidnappings are also rife there.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest nation, estimated at 219 million people, is experiencing violent crime including kidnappings.

– CAJ News