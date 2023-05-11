$1 billion investment to AI-powered industry solutions

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SAS is investing U$1 billion (R19,19 billion) over the next three years to further develop advanced analytics solutions targeted at the unique needs of specific industries.

The banking, government, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and energy industries are poised to benefit.

All industry solutions will run on SAS Viya, SAS’ cloud-native, parallel artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics platform.

Jim Goodnight, SAS Chief Executive Officer, said businesses face many challenges, from the threat of economic recession and stressed supply chains to workforce shortages and regulatory changes.

With insights from industry-focused analytics, resilient organisations can find opportunity in these challenges, he said.

“Through this investment, SAS will continue to support companies using AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to fight fraud, manage risk, better serve customers and citizens and much more,” Goodnight said.

He pledged his company’s steadfastness in the ongoing commitment to innovation while delivering the market’s best analytics.

The billion-dollar investment includes direct research and development, industry-focused line-of-business teams and industry marketing efforts.

It will fund the work of SAS data scientists, statisticians and software developers working with consultants, systems engineers and marketers with specific industry experience.

According to SAS, as organisations continue to embrace AI, machine learning, computer vision and Internet of Things (IoT) analytics to gain valuable insights, people of all skill levels can participate in the analytics process through low- or no-code options like those delivered by solutions running on SAS Viya.

– CAJ News