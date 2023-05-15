Spyware attacks on organisations soar

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SPYWARE attacks on organisations in South Africa increased by 18,8 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Spyware continues to be a threat to users of different types of devices, including thin clients.

“Thin clients have gained popularity over the last few years, especially after the pandemic, as organisations were seeking cost effective ways of setting up remote workplaces,” said Victor Ivanovsky, KasperskyOS Business Development Lead.

Thin clients are used in corporate networks around the world to set up workspaces at a much lower cost than when using traditional laptop or desktop computers (thick clients).

A thin client on a traditional operating system (OS), Linux or Windows-based, could potentially be targeted by different types of attacks, including spyware, according to experts.

According to Kaspersky, there are over 60 vulnerabilities in thin clients that could be used by cyber criminals.

Ivanovsky believes that the future of thin client development should be determined by Cyber Immunity.

“Attacks on a Cyber Immune system are ineffective – they continue to function even in an aggressive environment and stop potential attackers in their tracks.”

South Africa is the continent’s most diversified economy, hence attracting the attention of cyber criminals.

– CAJ News