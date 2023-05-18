Kariba a sleeping tourism giant amid poor marketing

from OBERT SIAMILANDU in Kariba, Zimbabwe

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – THE Tourism Business Council (TBC) believes lack of marketing is hindering Kariba from fulfilling its potential as an international tourism hub.

The council has therefore urged stakeholders to work together to ensure the northern Zimbabwe town is well marketed.

“Kariba is a potential tourist hotspot and considering what it offers, it has the potential to be the leader in tourism,” said TBC president, Wengayi Nhau.

The official said the region has all aspects matters to make it a competitive tourism destination locally, regionally and internationally.

“Additionally, destination competitive advantage is boosted by basic elements such as tourism infrastructure and transport networks,” Nhau added.

More importantly are Kariba’s cultural attributes which in a number of respects are legendary, according to the official.

“Given the location as its array of tourist attributes, it is important to appreciate that access to all these assets plays a critical role in facilitating ease of movement of visitors to and from all the destinations,” Nhau said.

Kariba is a border town towards Zambia.

It is a settlement in the middle of a wildlife corridor.

“Be prepared to give way to animals, including elephants, lumbering along the roads in the inhabited sections of the town at any time during the day or at night,” said tour guide and wildlife expert, Jesse Zvikonyaukwa.

Quinton de Lang, Kariba Region Revival Committee chairperson, said the COVID-19 effects on the tourism sector continued to be felt, despite a very strong performance in 2022.

“It is therefore critical that we come up with interventions that will help us maintain the recovery momentum,” said de Lang.

Recently, a facelift was made to the resort town after the official opening of Kariba Safari Lodge with 17 rooms. It was completed in 2019 to the tune of around US$1,5 million.

The region is host to wildlife, the historic Kariba dam and Nyaminyami the river god.

There are a number of small hotels, lodges, holiday cottages, self-catering facilities and campsites dotted among the hills, bays and shorelines of Kariba town.

