Vodacom spends R300 million on Limpopo network

from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Polokwane

Limpopo Bureau

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – VODACOM spent R300 million during the 2022/23 financial year into its network in the Limpopo province.

This went towards expanding broadband coverage in remote areas without access to internet services.

The mobile network operator has commissioned R6 million worth of 4G and 5G base station sites in five of 13 rural hospitals in the province.

“Working together with Vodacom, we are addressing some of the challenges the Limpopo province faces. These network base station sites will help to accelerate better healthcare delivery,” said Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health Member of the Executive Committee (MEC).

Ridwaan Soomra, Managing Executive for Vodacom Limpopo region, said the new sites formed part of the company’s ongoing partnership with the Department of Health, as they continue to find digital solutions to build an inclusive, connected society.

“By establishing these 4G network sites near major hospitals, we are driving access to the benefits of internet services, improving our customer experience and helping transform healthcare in the province and South Africa,” Soomra said.

Vodacom Limpopo has commissioned three new sites at Louis Trichardt, Bela-Bela, Letaba, Tshilidzini and Witpoort hospitals.

Last year, Vodacom collaborated with the Department of Health in donating 201 cold chain freezers and vaccine storage units, worth R2,7 million, which are used to store vaccines for medical use and distribution to patients in Limpopo.

This was over and above the donation of 2 000 smartphones, plus data and voice call minutes, to the Department of Health to support efforts in the fight against the pandemic in the province.

– CAJ News