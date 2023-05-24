Rockets pushes the boundaries with Umhlanga expansion

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Rockets Lifestyle Group is expanding to Durban with the official opening of Rockets Beach Club Umhlanga.

It is the first in the brand’s Beach Club range. It expanded the empire beyond the borders of Gauteng.

From May 26, this establishment will celebrate its grand opening weekend, featuring a star-studded line-up of talented artists in the South African entertainment circuit.

With the expansion, restaurateur and entrepreneur, Sean Barber, is hailed as pushing the boundaries.

Situated on the luxurious coastline of the Indian Ocean, the brand is merging its established urban essence with the charm, fun and freedom of the coastal scene.

The new establishment boasts the ambiance of any Rockets venue spread across 1 500sqm and three distinct floors, combined with Rockets’ fusion menu of Mediterranean dishes, tapas and sushi.

There is also the Rockets weekly selection of both local and international DJs.

“Following the incredible success of the various Rockets venues, it is no doubt that Rockets Beach Club Umhlanga is expected to be the most luxurious beach club in the Southern Hemisphere,” Rockets Lifestyle Group stated.

– CAJ News