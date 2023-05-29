Champions protecting digital progress in Southern Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NETSEC, the computer network solutions and services company, has emerged the biggest winner at the annual ESET Partner Awards.

ESET, a renowned global leader in digital security, held the awards in Johannesburg to acknowledge outstanding achievements and innovations of its partners.

NETSEC won four, namely the Cloud Sales Champion, Highest Revenue Champion, Retention Champion and SMB Sales Champion.

Other winners were Cyberlogic (MSP Sales Champion), First Technology KZN (Mid-Market Sales Champion), Moeks Consulting Services (Newcomer Sales Champion) and Transtech (Top New Sales Champion).

The awards aim to recognise and reward excellent performance, resilience, and meaningful contribution towards ESET’s vision of protecting digital progress in Southern Africa.

“We take immense pride in the maturity and sophistication of both our ESET products and methods of distribution,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, Chief Executive Officer of ESET Southern Africa.

In addition to being recognised for their outstanding contributions, the awards event served as a celebration of the close-knit relationships between ESET and its South African and Namibian partners.

Steve Flynn, Sales and Marketing Director of ESET Southern Africa, emphasised the importance of the awards within the ESET community.

“Our awards are designed to celebrate our partners who push the boundaries in various areas crucial to ESET. In a challenging market, every individual achievement is the result of drive and grit,” Flynn said.

“Organisations can be confident they are making the right choice for their clients by partnering with a technically robust product that drives highly valued business in all market segments,” he added.

– CAJ News