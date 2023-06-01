Gorgeous Sanyati a must for nature enthusiasts

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – COMPRISING towering cliffs and narrow winding pathways that provide an unparalleled experience of natural beauty and adventure, Sanyati Gorge is a must-visit for nature lovers.

It is an awe-inspiring part of the Kariba region of Zimbabwe.

The gorge is situated in the Kariba Dam basin in Zimbabwe and is a popular tourist destination.

It offers a variety of activities, including hiking, rock climbing and wildlife spotting.

Visitors can explore the cliffs and gorges by foot, bike, or vehicle for a chance to see some rare and exotic animals in their natural habitat.

The area is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo and a variety of antelope.

Visitors can expect to encounter breath-taking views of the steep, rugged cliffs as they enter the gorge.

The narrow valley floor is dotted with trees and shrubs, giving it a lush green outlook that contrasts beautifully with the rocky cliffs and steep slopes.

The Sanyati River, which winds its way through the gorge, creates small pools and waterfalls, providing a tranquil respite from the rugged terrain.

As visitors trek through the gorge, they will encounter a range of unique rock formations which have been formed over millions of years by the wind and water.

Moreover, the area is home to a range of unique flora, including the rare baobab tree, which can be found growing in the area.

The Sanyati Gorge offers a one-of-a-kind experience for those seeking adventure and natural beauty. Visitors can expect to be mesmerized by the unique landscape, encounter rare and exotic animals, and explore the winding paths and rock formations.

Additionally, the area is steeped in history, and visitors can also expect to learn about the local culture and tradition while exploring the area.

“The experience of visiting Sanyati Gorge in Kariba is a truly unforgettable one that should be on every visitor’s list,” Benny Bush, a visitor from South Africa, said in an interview.

In a seperate interview, Alois Chimbangu, the Information and Publicity Officer for Kariba Publicity Association, said the gorge is among standout sites in the region.

There is more to the region than the Kariba Dam and Lake.

“Tourists can explore the Kariba Dam Wall and the surrounding areas with magnificent views,” Chimbangu said.

– CAJ News