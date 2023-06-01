Vivo unveils vision to bridge digital divide

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO has released its latest communication technology vision, underscoring the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate and support communities bridge the digital divide.

The vision is dubbed “Bringing you a Boundless Intelligent World.”

As part of this initiative, vivo Communications Research Institute held its first 5G Talk event, which brought together industry experts to discuss the latest developments in fifth-generation (5G) technology and the potential benefits for consumers.

Vivo believes that with the commercialisation of 5G technology and the steady development of 6G research, communication technology will bridge the physical and digital worlds.

“At vivo, we are dedicated to making 5G smartphones more convenient, accessible, and affordable, empowering communities to thrive in the new digital landscape,” said Rakesh Tamrakar, Leading Specialist at vivo Communications Research Institute.

The executive said the company’s relentless efforts in this area, including extensive research and development initiatives, have resulted in cutting-edge innovations that are now a part of global 5G standards.

“By nurturing innovation and collaboration, we believe we can contribute to shaping a boundless, intelligent world where everyone can benefit from advanced telecommunication technologies,” Tamarakar said.

Vivo has designed a wide range of products ready for the next generation of connectivity, catering to different consumer preferences and budgets.

These include the X and V series, which offer some of the slimmest 5G phones on the market, owing to vivo’s 3D stacking technology.

The recently-launched V27 Noble Black is one of the thinnest curved screen phones in vivo’s product portfolio, offering a grip with a thickness of only 7,36mm and weighing only 182g.

Vivo’s first 5G Talk event featured six industry experts, including representatives from telecom operators, industry associations, and academia.

Discussing the benefits of 5G for developing countries, the panelists concluded that enhanced connectivity could provide solutions to infrastructure challenges, such as remote healthcare and education, IoT for agriculture and disaster recovery, and enable new business models.

– CAJ News