Splash Waterworld reinvents to remain at the top

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SPLASH Waterworld has for decades reinvented itself to remain relevant as the place to be for those looking for a place to relax.

The Clayton family has kept the place going since the early 1980s.

Biddi Theunissen, a daughter, took this publication down memory lane.

“It was originally owned by Peter Clayton and consisted of one slide, which still stands today,” she said in an interview.

A few years later, a kamikaze speed slide was added.

In 1993, Peter’s brother, Richard, took over Splash.

He extended the park and added the main pool, river ride and tube /body racer slides over the next few years.

“The Thirsty Whale had humble beginnings, starting with a boerewors roll stand and a few cold drinks in a cooler box,” Theunissen recalled.

Cindy Clayton (now Theunissen), Richard and Anna’s daughter, added a catering caravan and a wooden hut to the mix in 1998.

“The Thirsty Whale ‘calf’ was born,” Biddi recalled.

She stated that by the year 2001, building works had started on the Splash takeaway/tuck shop.

“From there on, each year as finance became available, new extensions were added, decks were erected, and improvements were made.”

In 2005, the place got a liquor license and officially started trading as The Thirsty Whale.

“Over the years, we have become an established landmark in toti, thanks to our location right on the main beach and our mix of good food, regular entertainment, daily specials, and of course the fun friendly family atmosphere,” Biddi said.

COVID-19 however had a devastating impact.

“We knew that we needed to adapt or die,” Biddi said.

The Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS), Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) filled some few gaps. Splash also started food deliveries and selling drive-by food specials from its gate.

“Those were difficult times but we used the opportunity to do all the necessary maintenance so we could keep our staff employed for at least a few days a week and keep the wheel turning albeit slowly,” Biddi added.

The establishment has a variety in its meals and entertainment.

There are regular events like Friday Night-riding at Splash, drink promo evenings and quiz nights on an ongoing basis.

Their grill style menu is a mix of seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, salads and sandwiches.

– CAJ News