Zambia sustains blitz against junkies

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIAN police are intensifying an onslaught against junkies.

Police accuse street dwellers of rising in crime and drug as well as alcohol abuse mostly in the capital, Lusaka.

In the latest operation, police have arrested 125 suspected junkies in the city. They have been charged with the offence of “idle and disorderly behaviour.”

The individuals have been apprehended during three separate operations this past weekend.

In Kanyama, patrols and operations were conducted in various areas, including Mutanda Bantu, John Laing, Shalom, Kanyama West and the transmitter areas.

A total of 28 suspected junkies, including one female, were picked up during the night patrols. The age range of the suspects varies from 17 to 38 years old.

In Chawama, a total of 52 suspects were arrested. Among them were 32 male adults, four female adults, two female juveniles and 14 male juveniles. The ages of the suspects range from 13 to 30 years old.

In Chelston, a total of 45 suspected junkies, including 33 males and 12 females were apprehended.

“All the suspects have been charged with the offence of idle and disorderly conduct and are currently in custody,” said Rae Hamoonga, Zambia Police Service spokesperson.

“These operations form part of our ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities associated with the junkies. We urge the public to continue cooperating with the police by reporting any suspicious activities or individual,” Hamoonga said.

A previous operation in the Kanyama area of the capital city led to the arrest of 33 individuals, including five females.

Suspects were aged between 16 and 43.

“The problem with junkies has become a national concern due to the high rise in drug/alcohol abuse among youths,” Youth Impact Zambia stated.

It urged communities to play a role in helping prevent the vice of substance abuse.

Citizens appealed to police to expand the operation to other parts of the country, particularly the border town of Livingstone where junkies allegedly murdered a female teacher.

– CAJ News