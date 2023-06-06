After 8 decades, Fun World Park shuts

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Durban Beachfront never feels the same with the Fun World Park halting its operations.

A part of the beach front for around 80 years, it has shut after the operator cancelled his lease, effective May 31.

“The property is owned by the municipality and was leased to the current operator over many years,” eThekwini Municipality stated.

“One of the many options that the city explored for the site was to make the theme park part of uShaka Marine World, however this fell through because the current operator was not willing to provide the financial information that would have enabled uShaka to make an informed decision.”

Nonetheless, the municipality pledged it had big plans for future use of the site.

EThekwini is currently working on a tendering process to attract developers to upgrade the site in line with the zoning of the beachfront.

The entire precinct’s look is to be upgraded to meet world-class standards of modern theme parks.

“Our hope is that the successful developer will deliver a world class facility that our residents and visitors deserve, a facility that will raise the overall aesthetics of our golden mile,” Musa Mbhele, eThekwini City Manager, said.

A local visitor from the Free State, Tebogo Pakkies, was disappointed to find the facility shut.

She was in the company of her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday in Durban.

“We wanted to swim and play games but we found Fun World closed. We will go to Joe Cools, have drinks and do some vosho (local) dance,” Pakkies said.

– CAJ News