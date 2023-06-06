Vivo confirms V27 series availability in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO is introducing its latest flagship devices, expanding its V series in South Africa.

The V27 5G and V27e, will be available from Wednesday, at major retailers and telecommunications partners at the price of R16 999 (over US$882 or ¥6 269 ) and R11 999 respectively.

According to the Chinese-headquartered firm, these latest gadgets boast powerful performance and camera capabilities, making them a complete smartphone for users seeking to capture the beauty of every moment in their exciting lives.

The phones are equipped with an exclusive Aura Light Portrait System, stylish color designs, a high-performance 4nm chip, a 120Hz 3D curved screen, and flagship-level cameras.

“Vivo constantly strives to develop leading technology such as the studio-level lighting effect of Aura Light Portrait System in its smartphones to improve performance and user experience,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at vivo.

He said the latest V27 5G model comes with flagship-level cameras, video capabilities, and high-performance 4nm chip which will help users who lead an active social life capture and share special moments.

“The V series smartphones are well-known for their aesthetic beauty and vivo has continued this strong tradition with Fluorite AG Glass with colour changing effect on V27 5G. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to push the boundaries with its smartphones to ensure users enjoy the best experience.”

The Aura Light Portrait System in this device is said to provide natural night portraits, thanks to its 50MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera, studio-level soft lighting effect, and portrait-enhancing capabilities.

It features a flagship-level Sony IMX766V sensor and exclusive Aura Light and Portrait algorithms working in tandem, it delivers better portraits at night.

According to vivo, the V27 smartphones can perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10 000 times per second, giving users smoother, more stable and clearer footage.

The latest additions in the V series offer what vivo rates as the best selfie experience in its class, thanks to a 50MP AF selfie camera. There is a 64 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera.

It is also rated the thinnest phone with 3D curved screens in vivo’s history, with a 7,36mm thickness and 180g weight.

The series features a 4 nm advanced processor, Dimensity 7200, with low power consumption, higher processing speed and a substantial performance boost over the previous generation of MediaTek chips, according to vivo.

Extended RAM up to 8GB is also available.

The series has 66W FlashCharge technology and an advanced cooling system and is rated as having twice the lifespan compared to the industry standard and supports up to 1 600 charging cycles.

It is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G99 platform and combines graphite sheets of ultra-high thermal conductivity with high-efficiency heat dissipation materials to create an efficient cooling system to boost performance, vivo added.

The global leading technology company has the biggest market share in China, at 20 percent.

Globally, it is ranked fifth, with a share of 9 percent.

– CAJ News