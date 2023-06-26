EPF, MICT SETA Calls For Sponsors For Inaugural South African Annual Tech For Innovation And Social Impact Awards

by GUGU LOURIE

JOHANNESBURG – THE Empire Partner Foundation (EPF), in collaboration with MICT SETA, is seeking sponsors for the inaugural 2023 South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards.

The awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday 11 November 2023 at the Montecasino Ballroom in Fourways, Johannesburg, is set to be the epitome of all ICT awards ceremonies in the country.

The awards provide a platform for youths, businesses, startups, and innovators to showcase their tech solutions.

The awards aim to promote tech innovation, facilitate networking opportunities, provide a platform for market access for young entrepreneurs and promote skill development.

“We ask you to support our upcoming Inaugural South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards,” says Mikhial Mariemuthu, Senior Manager at EPF.

“We greatly admire your commitment to promoting enterprise, youth development initiatives and entrepreneurs and believe that our event is a perfect fit for your organisation’s objectives.

“We believe that sponsoring the Inaugural South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards will create a mutually beneficial relationship that will help grow and develop the tech sector and empower young entrepreneurs.”

Why should you participate as a business?

• Brand exposure: this event provides an opportunity to raise awareness of locally made technology, technology adoption, emerging entrepreneurs, and skills development.

• Market research: The event provides a unique opportunity to gather feedback from potential customers and partners on technical solutions and future development ideas.

• Competitive advantage: Provide a platform to showcase the latest innovations.

• Networking opportunities: Opportunity to connect with young entrepreneurs, skills developers, potential customers, partners, and investors. Participants can exchange information, ideas and feedback and build long-term relationships.

• Added benefit: Donor certificate for your contribution. (PBO CERTIFICATE

What are the benefits for sponsors?

Nominations for the Inaugural 2023 South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards are now open and will close on Saturday, 30 September 2023.

Please copy and paste the nomination link: https://www.empirepartnerfoundation.org/epfAwardsForm.htm

Judging will take place from 1 to 15 October 2023.

“This prestigious event aims to showcase the talent and technology of technology-based companies across all nine provinces of South Africa,” says Mariemuthu. “The awards provide an opportunity for these companies to gain recognition and attention for their innovative contributions to the ICT sector.”