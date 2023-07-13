Africa must close cyber security skills gap

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WHILE the cyber security skills shortage is a global challenge, Africa has a pressing need to overcome this as the continent embraces rapid digital transformation.

This as third-party research conducted in 2022 shows that 75 percent of companies across the continent are having difficulties recruiting and retaining skilled cyber security professionals.

This is especially critical given how Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) was reduced by more than $4 billion (approximately 10 percent) in 2021 due to cyber crime.

Kaspersky, the cyber security firm, believes with World Youth Skills Day celebrated on July 15, this is the perfect time to look at the importance of cyber security skills and embracing the career opportunities in this dynamic field.

“Given how quickly cyber threats are evolving in terms of both complexity and scale, there is a need for a new generation of cyber defenders,” said Sergey Lozhkin, Principal Security Researcher of Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

The expert added, “Cyber security offers meaningful employment opportunities, providing a pathway for youth to future-proof their careers while contributing to a safer digital world.”

Kaspersky sees four roles within cyber security that are future-proof – even with advances in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cyber security – and that young professionals should consider.

These are general security analysts and researchers, Cloud security specialists, vulnerability researchers and incident response specialists.

While these roles are essential in the digital world, the cyber security field remains multidimensional and interconnected, Lozhkin said.

The official said the collaboration and expertise of various cyber security professionals across different roles are necessary to establish a robust defence against evolving threats.

“Companies should therefore ensure they have a well-rounded cybersecurity team that encompasses a variety of skills and expertise to address the diverse challenges they may face,” Lozhkin added.

– CAJ News