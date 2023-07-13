Death toll rising in Malawi cholera outbreak

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – THE death toll in the cholera scourge afflicting Malawi has risen to 1 763.

The deaths could be more, considering the figures released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as for the period up to June 30, from February 2022.

In total, the cumulative number of cholera cases since the outbreak began stands at 58 912.

While cholera cases have been decreasing overall, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts continue to report new cases daily.

In June, Malawi recorded a total of 118 new cases.

Among the cases confirmed that month, 55 percent were from Ngabu area in Chikwawa district.

Additionally, five cases in Nsanje originated from Mozambique.

Other districts that reported cases in June include Machinga, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, and Neno.

Cyclone Freddy-related floods, which battered Malawi earlier this year, worsened the outbreak of the water borne cholera.

The Malawi Shelter and Camp Management Cluster confirmed over 82 000 people remain housed at 49 active camps.

However, more than 577 000 individuals have already returned to their homes.

Amid the crises, UNICEF Malawi is battling a funding crunch.

It requires US$87,7 million to meet the critical needs of 5,9 million people, including 2,95 million children, affected by multiple shocks in the impoverished Southern African country.

As of June 30, a funding gap of $68,1 million remains.

“Malawi needs urgent flexible, multi-year funding to continue delivering integrated packages of support for children’s survival, protection and education while building community resilience,” a UNICEF spokesperson stated.

