A Hidden gem for primates is rebranded

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Monkeyland KZN has rebranded to the Hidden Forest Wildlife Sanctuary.

It might have assumed a new name but the mission remains- to educate and foster greater understanding of primates as well as threats and challenges they are facing.

It is a free-roaming multi-specie primate sanctuary near Ballito, the affluent beachside town in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

“We are thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand identity. The updates show the evolution of our sanctuary since its founding in 2018,” the sanctuary stated.

“Over the last few months, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a new image that would accurately depict who we are and why we are so passionate in our pursuit in giving wildlife that were previously kept in cages a second life living freely in our 26ha Hidden Forest.”

The South African Animal Sanctuary (SAASA) is the custodian of all the animals and creatures residing in the Hidden Forest.

“We were blessed to be able to open our sanctuary outside Ballito in a beautiful pristine forest that had been protected for decades by Howard and Pam Essery and the Essery for generations before them,” Tony Blignaut, Chief Executive Officer of SAASA.

The Esserys impact dates back to 1864 when Edwin, a surveyor and land agent who came to South Africa from Cornwall, England’s rugged southwestern tip.

The rebranded sanctuary comes on the back of the significant and successful sanctuary, Monkeyland in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape province.

“This was the name we used to launch the sanctuary in 2018, however this (rebranded) sanctuary is so special. It deserves its own unique name. We present to you, ‘The Hidden Forest Wildlife Sanctuary’,” Blignaut said.

– CAJ News