RG Mugabe International undergoes redesign

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FASTJET Zimbabwe has welcomed the commissioning of the new terminal facilities at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

It lauded the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development as well as the government of Zimbabwe on the development.

Zimbabwe’s biggest airport, the RG Mugabe International, in the capital Harare, has undergone transformative redesign as part of the initiative to enhance aviation infrastructure.

“The wait is over, and we are delighted our passengers will now enjoy a heightened level of service unlocked by the new airport terminal,” said Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe’s spokesperson.

“As we move into the new terminal, our customers can expect an enhanced and effortless customer experience made possible by this new facility. We are pleased to further expand our presence in the terminal with a new sales shop and boarding gates.”

Since its launch in Zimbabwe from RG Mugabe International Airport in 2015, Fastjet has grown to connect eight destinations across three countries. It operates 28 flights a week between Harare and Johannesburg.

The airport renovation is anticipated to deliver infrastructure equipped to meet the increasing travel requirements of local and international travellers.

Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Zimbabwe’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “ACZ team has been exceptional throughout the development of this terminal, and congratulations to all involved in the development of this facility.”

Fastjet is a multi-award-winning airline that began flight operations in 2012.

– CAJ News