Durban FunWorld closure leaves companies in limbo

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – COMPANIES still operating at the Durban FunWorld have been issued with notices to vacate the facility and make way for new developments earmarked for the Durban beachfront.

It comes months after the local municipality terminated a lease contract that had been in existence for 80 years.

The Bike and Bean as well as Circus Circus and Mini Town have been issued with notices to vacate their premises.

“We were given notice in May 2023 that our lease, for the Bike & Bean Beach branch, had not been renewed,” said the owner, Viki Ferreira.

“While we were sad at the decision, we were also incredibly grateful, for all the amazing opportunities we had enjoyed at our very first shop which we opened in 2013, and all the people we had met, who became our B&B family.”

Lindiwe Khuzwayo, Ethekwini Municipality Head of Communication, confirmed notices had been issued to the businesses.

All for Bike and Bean, a popular breakfast spot and water stop for many of the city’s cycling clubs, has closed its doors and staff absorbed into other businesses close by.

Khuzwayo said Circus Circus were managing the transition together with the new lessee with very little involvement from the municipality.

“We have had meetings with Mini Town and they will continue to operate until the construction starts, which will be most likely next year. The city is currently looking at various options for them,” she said.

According to the City’s Head of Real Estate, Thapelo Mmusinyane, the new lessees will continue to operate the sites as restaurants with the remaining establishments; Surf Riders, Joe Cools, The Deck, California Dreaming and Blue Lagoon will also be proposed for prospective developers.

“The capital investment for the three including The Joint Jazz Cafe is about R200 million that will be invested in the area,” he said.

Mmusinyane said tenders have been awarded for Bike and Bean, Circus Circus and Mini Town.

The Mini Town has been around since 1969.

It’s a replica of some of the buildings in Durban and gives tourists and locals a good impression of some of the city’s landmarks.

The buildings reach just above knee height and provide a perspective that could never be appreciated when walking through the city.

Desmond Deonarain, the manager, told Durban Today that the harbour at Mini Town contains 212 000 litres of water.

– CAJ News