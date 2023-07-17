MTN rated as South Africa’s best voice network

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has the best mobile voice service in South Africa.

This is according to media insights research for 2023 Mobile Voice Network Quality Report.

The report is based on South Africa’s biggest-ever mobile network quality test, conducted between March 20 and April 24.

Over the testing period, MyBroadband Insights disclosed it travelled over 10 000 kilometres, made 93 912 calls and recorded over 41 000 call minutes.

MyBroadband Insights partnered with Analytico and Keysight distributor, Coral-I, for the countrywide network testing project.

MyBroadband Insights’ network quality testing project showed that MTN has the best mobile voice network in South Africa, followed by Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom.

It further revealed that the mobile operators struggle to meet the standards stipulated in the End-user and Subscriber Charter regulations by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

The individual ICASA categories revealed that there was not a consistent winner across all categories.

MTN achieved the highest speech quality mean opinion score in South Africa, with an average value of 4,21. Vodacom was second, followed by Cell C and Telkom.

MTN also achieved an average dropped call ratio of only 2,37 percent, better than Vodacom at 3,41 percent, Telkom at 4,12 percent and Cell C at 4,94 percent.

Vodacom achieved an average call setup time of 1,82s, which was the best of all operators. MTN ranked second, followed by Telkom and Cell C.

Telkom achieved an average call success ratio of 98,88 percent, ahead of MTN at 98,20 percent and Cell C at 98,04 percent.

Vodacom performed the worst at 97,96 percent.

– CAJ News