Teen, lawyer nabbed in Nigeria drugs clampdown

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A TEENAGE university student and a female lawyer are among suspects arrested in the latest crackdown against drug dealers in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced the arrest of 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi, for allegedly attempting to export 7,2 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in crayfish to Europe, where he was going for undergraduate studies.

He has been intercepted at the country’s main Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in the capital Abuja, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines.

“NDLEA reported that while being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of “whitish substance” neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

“A field test of the substance however proved positive to methamphetamine,” said Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy.

Meanwhile, Ebikpolade Helen, a female lawyer based in Lekki in the commercial state of Lagos, has been arrested during the crackdown.

She allegedly specializes in the production and distribution of skuchies, said to be a mixture of cannabis, opioids and black currant.

Helen is also linked to an interception of 5kg cannabis and 12 bottles of prepared skuchies in the southern Anambra state town of Awka.

In Lagos, operatives of the NDLEA have intercepted 116,5kg consignment of Colorado, a strong strain of cannabis concealed in bags hidden in a heap of used vehicle parts on the floor of a container at the airport, bearing three units of used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada.

Also attempts to export various quantities of illicit substances through courier companies were equally thwarted in Lagos.

While 336 grams of skunk stuffed inside computer hard drives going to Dubai, were seized at a courier firm, a suspect, Ibrahim Analu (28) was arrested, also in Lagos while attempting to send 151 700 pills of opioids to Kaduna, in the north.

A total of 4 830kg skunk was also discovered at another courier firm in a shipment from Douala, Cameroon passing through Nigeria to Oman.

The drug was concealed in 10 cans of palm fruit paste.

One Abubakar Shuaibu has been arrested with 86 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup weighing 8,6 litres in his vehicle.

Other suspects, Razak Ogunbo and Adeola Idowu, have been arrested with 51 litres of skuchies.

Some 372kg cannabis sativa and 48 bottles of skuchies measuring 48 litres have been recovered from the home of an unnamed, alleged fleeing drug dealer in Lagos.

In the southwestern Ondo state, operatives have arrested one Abubakar Zayanu Gyambar (28) with 162 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 1 944kgs.

In the southern Delta state, Henry Wilson (50) has been apprehended with the same substance weighing 216,5kg.

Retd. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive, commended the officers.

“He charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain vigilant,” Babafemi said.

– CAJ News