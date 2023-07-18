Tradition meets modernity at Fordoun Hotel and Spa

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Fordoun Hotel and Spa does not boast arguably one of South Africa’s top spas. Within this splendour comes a unique twist.

The facility has a Zulu traditional healer and offers some home-grown treatments.

The spa therefore stands out from other such facilities in that it offers a holistic range of signature products, created in conjunction with Dr Elliot Ndlovu, a herbalist and ethnobotanist, who is an inyanga (medicinal healer), sangoma (spiritual healer) and a director of Fordoun Spa.

KwaNdlovu (Ndlovu’s place) is located next to the main spa and consists of two African therapy rooms and his consulting room.

They are all built and designed in the Zulu style and surrounded by Ndlovu’s herb garden.

“All Ndlovu products are carefully created from indigenous traditional healing plants – based on the theme of the seven Chakras and the seven colours of the rainbow,” Fordoun Hotel and Spa stated.

Spa treatments incorporate 120 indigenous Zulu medicinal plants foraged from the onsite garden.

The spa also features internationally-acclaimed treatments such as the rasul (a Turkish steam and clay treatment room), a saline Floatation pool, heated swimming pool, a gymnasium, sauna, steam room, vichy shower, hydrotherapy room and a couples’ treatment suite with hydrotherapy bath.

Fordoun is an award winning five-star luxury boutique hotel and spa located near Nottingham Road in the scenic KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Priding itself on strong ethos and personalised hospitality and authenticity, it is a family-owned and managed destination with a history dating back to the 1800s.

Lungi Ngubo, the event coordinator said the venue hosts around 200 people.

She said the venue also attracted couples from Durban and Johannesburg, among other cities.

Weddings are a focus.

“We have an award winning spa, where we can offer treatment, pedicure, manicure, massage for the bride party before the day,” Ngubo said.

“We also have another venue which is a pool having where we can host the pre-wedding dinner which is more informal and casual for the Friday before the wedding,” she said.

– CAJ News