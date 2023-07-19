Isuzu invests over R1 million in school refurbishment

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ISUZU Motors South Africa has invested R1,2 million (over US$67 000) for the refurbishment of St Albans Primary school.

The funds are meant to replenish the dilapidated classrooms and facilities as part of Isuzu’s long-term commitment to adopt the school and make a positive impact.

Isuzu Foundation, The Herald, and Gift of the Givers teamed up with Isuzu Motors South Africa to work on the school’s vegetable garden, paint a mural, participate in fun activities with the learners and distribute food parcels to learners and their families.

The donation coincided with Mandela Day, marked annually on July 18.

Isuzu Motors South Africa Executive of Corporate and Public Affairs, Lebogang Makoloi, said youth empowerment and education was at the heart of Isuzu’s corporate social responsibility strategy and aligned to Mandela’s passion and belief that education was the powerful weapon to be used to change the world.

“Creating an environment that is safe and conducive to learning is critical,” Makoloi said.

“We strive to make a positive impact in the lives of these children while encouraging them to take bold action in building the future of their dreams.”

St Albans Primary School has ten staff members who educate 420 learners from surrounding impoverished areas.

The school is confronted with several challenges which include lack of electricity supply, fencing, security, lack of sports facilities and severe damages to its property.

Isuzu Motors South Africa, Senior Vice President Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Mongezi Hermans, called on the private sector and other stakeholders to be intentional about making a positive impact within the communities in which they operate.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage other businesses and stakeholders to identify schools such as St Albans and to commit to make a positive impact – this is an investment into building a bright future, not only for the learners you impact, but for the generations to follow,” Hermans said.

Isuzu’s relationship with St Albans Primary started in 2022 when the company, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, handed over a borehole to mitigate the impact of drought and disaster water shortages at the school and the surrounding community.

As part of Mandela Month, Isuzu will also be handing over 100 pairs of school shoes to Emmangweni Primary School situated in Tembisa township in Johannesburg on Friday.

– CAJ News