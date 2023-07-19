Lake View’s Nutritional Garden blooms, nourishes community and thrives in tourism

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – KARIBA, the picturesque northern Zimbabwe town known for its stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity, is now blossoming with a unique initiative that is captivating locals and visitors alike.

The recently established nutritional garden at Lake View is not only revolutionizing the way the community approaches food but is also attracting tourists who wish to experience the beauty and sustainability it offers.

Located within the heart of the town, the Lake View Nutritional Garden is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the vision for a healthier, more sustainable future.

This garden boasts a wide variety of organic fruits, vegetables, and herbs, all grown using eco-friendly practices that promote soil health and conserve water resources.

It is hailed as a symbol of hope, unity, and the power of nature to nurture our bodies and our communities.

The impact of this garden on the community has been substantial.

Lisa Thompson, a passionate advocate for sustainable living and a frequent visitor to the garden, believes that it has brought the community closer together.

“The garden has become a focal point for the community, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie. People from all walks of life come together to tend to the plants, learn about sustainable gardening, and exchange knowledge,” she says.

In addition to fostering community spirit, the Lake View Nutritional Garden is making a significant difference in the lives of locals. David Moyo, a resident and beneficiary of the garden’s produce, shares his story.

“Before the garden, it was difficult for me to access fresh and affordable produce. But now, through my involvement in maintaining the garden, I have a direct source of nutritious food for my family. It has improved our overall health and well-being,” he proudly states.

Beyond the community, the garden’s influence extends to tourism, attracting visitors who seek an immersive experience with sustainable living practices.

Alice Roberts, a nature enthusiast and tourist, shares her excitement.

“When I heard about the Lake View Nutritional Garden, I knew I had to visit. It’s inspiring to witness a community coming together to create something so impactful. This garden is a prime example of how communities can contribute to conservation while creating something beautiful. I feel privileged to experience it firsthand.”

The Lake View Nutritional Garden is a shining example of the potential of sustainable agriculture and the positive impact it can have on both local communities and tourism.

As it continues to flourish and inspire, this initiative encourages other communities to embrace similar practices, leading the way toward a greener and more food-secure future.

This in a region that is among the most impacted by the global scourge of climate change.

