Mauritius boost marketing drive in India

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is enhancing its drive to attract more tourists from India.

This builds on the cordial relations between the two countries.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has appointed All Known Marketers (AKM) as the representative for the Indian market.

“We welcome AKM on board and are confident that with the support of our local stakeholders, there is room for further achievement,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of the MTPA.

“Our strategy is focused on innovative trade, PR and digital campaigns which will give Indian travellers the true essence of the destination. Mauritius is a year-round destination, and we invite you to feel our island energy.”

Mauritius, lauded as the paradise island in the Indian Ocean, is primarily perceived as a luxury and beyond-the-beach destination in India.

The AKM team is anticipated to deliver all trade, marketing and communication activities on behalf of the MTPA throughout the year to reaffirm this positioning by highlighting our diverse offerings, including Mauritius’ mosaic of cultures, traditions, religions and culinary delights.

“It gives us immense pride to represent the MTPA in India and work closely with the team to curate unparalleled travel experiences for the Indian market,” said Sunil Mathapati, AKM Country Manager.

He described Mauritius as a destination with bountiful offerings and hence has an immense potential to entice new-age travellers across all segments.

“We are working towards aligning our activities with MTPA’s strategy and charting out an extensive calendar to grow the brand’s presence in India,” Mathapati concluded.

