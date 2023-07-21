Libya policy restricting movement of females denounced

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

Libya Bureau

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – UNITED Nations (UN) experts are concerned at Libya’s policy to restrict the rights of women and girls to travel abroad without a male guardian (mahram).

The experts say the policy issued by the government of national unity (GNU) is discriminatory.

“Not only is this policy discriminatory, but it also restricts the freedom of movement of women and girls, including students who leave the country to study abroad,” the advocates said.

They noted reports that women and girls who refuse to complete or submit the form are denied exit.

The policy has reportedly been systematically implemented without any formal or prior announcement and has required all women and girls travelling to fill in a form providing personal information, reasons for travelling without a mahram, and details of their previous history of travelling without him.

“We are particularly concerned about the negative impact of the discriminatory procedure on the fundamental rights and freedoms of women and girls, in contradiction with Libya’s international and national obligations on non-discrimination, equality and the right to privacy,” the experts said.

They raised concern at reported attempts by the Libyan Internal Security Agency (ISA) to intimidate human rights defenders, including women, who have spoken out against these policies.

In addition to being discriminatory, the policy has restricted the freedom of movement of women and girls, including students who study abroad.

Women and girls who refuse to complete or submit the form are reportedly denied exit.

“The restriction marks a further erosion of the rights of women and girls in Libya and sends the wrong signal,” the experts said.

The experts urged authorities to withdraw the policy and prevent all intimidation, harassment and attacks against women and human rights defenders who have protested against this discriminatory policy.

The experts are Reem Alsalem, Mary Lawlor, Dorothy Estrada-Tanck (Chair), Ivana Radačić (Vice-Chair), Elizabeth Broderick, Meskerem Geset Techane and Melissa Upreti as well as Ana Brian Nougrères and Farida Shaheed.

– CAJ News