Vodacom mourns ‘Yebo Gogo man’ Prof. Omotoso

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM has paid tribute to Nigerian-born professor, Kole Omotoso, widely recognised as the face of its long-running ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign.

He passed away in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Omotoso was 80.

Most know Omotoso as “the Yebo Gogo man” from Vodacom’s iconic adverts which the telco used to promote brand Vodacom in the early 1990s and early 2000s in South Africa.

Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer, Shameel Joosub, paid tribute to him, lauding the now-deceased as one of South Africa’s most respected academic and playwrights.

“At Vodacom, we remember him as an iconic figure who helped put brand Vodacom on the map through the inventive ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign that went on to win several advertising accolades.”

Joosub said Omotoso leaves behind a rich legacy, having played a significant role in inserting brand Vodacom, a brand with deep African roots, in the national conscience.

“I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to Prof Omotoso’s family,” he said.

Omotoso was born on April 21, 1943 in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

He obtained South African citizenship in 1999.

He was married to Marguerita Omotoso, an architect and urban planner, originally from Barbados.

The couple has three children — including actor, director and filmmaker Akin Omotoso and author and architect Yewande Omotoso.

– CAJ News