Atrocities recur in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions

from ROSY SADOU in Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon Bureau

YAOUNDE, (CAJ News) – CAMEROONIAN authorities have been urged to stop the killings, torture, rape, house burnings and other atrocities committed in the English-speaking regions.

The call follows the release of a new report detailing widespread human rights violations and other crimes under national law committed by various parties.

Amnesty International released the report, entitled “With or against us. The population is caught between the army, armed separatists and militias in the North West region of Cameroon.”

It exposes the crimes committed, mainly since 2020, by armed separatists, militias and members of the defense and security forces.

Amnesty called on authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these acts, in fair trials before independent, impartial and competent courts.

“Victims of these crimes and violations have a right to justice and reparation,” said Samira Daoud, the human rights group’s director for West and Central Africa.

The Anglophone crisis in Cameroon stems from the crackdown on largely peaceful protests that took place in 2016 and 2017, demanding an end to the marginalization of the minorities that occupy regions populated by English speakers.

The North-West and South-West regions are the epicentre.

Locals accuse the government of President Paul Biya (aged 90), which is dominated by French-speaking Cameroonians, of marginalising them.

He has been in power since 1982.

Critics accuse him of vote rigging and repression to maintain power in the Central African country of 28 million.

– CAJ News