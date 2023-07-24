Burnedale Bistro a childhood dream for Michelin

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WHEN she was licking batter during family baking sessions after church, little did Lesley Michelin know this was a precursor to a successful career as a caterer.

She is the owner of Burnedale Bistro, situated at the farm of a similar name.

The farm has a rich history dating back to 1841, where a family name led to a favourite destination in Ballito town.

“From a very young age, I always used to sit with my mom and bake delicious treats and cakes for our weekly Sunday after-church tea,” Michelin said in an interview.

“The best part of it though was getting to lick the leftover batter in the bowl and that’s about as far as my baking journey went. Little did I know that many years later the baking bug would bite and I started baking from home for customers while looking after my little boy,” she added.

“After many years in the hospitality industry and running numerous restaurants for others an offer came through for me to be a partner and owner of the now Burnedale Bistro Umhlali,” Michelin said.

She hailed her husband, who owns restaurants, as her biggest support pillar and mentor

“He is a remarkable human and I learn so much from him daily and has been my biggest motivation to get where I am today,” Michelin said.

Burnedale Bistro caters for weddings and birthday parties.

“We also do platters,” Michelin said.

Children can have endless amounts of fun, by visiting the farm yard, playing on the jungle gyms or rallying up a group of friends as well as playing hide-and-seek.

– CAJ News